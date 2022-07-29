HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $232,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 393,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 208.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

