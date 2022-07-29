HCR Wealth Advisors Has $45,000 Stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biomerica were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of BMRA opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.33. Biomerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Biomerica Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

