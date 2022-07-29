HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after buying an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

