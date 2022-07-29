HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $209.78 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

