HC Wainwright Cuts Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target to $1.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Stock Up 23.7 %

GPL opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

