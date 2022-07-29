HC Wainwright Cuts Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target to $1.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Up 23.7 %
GPL opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
