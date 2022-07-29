HC Wainwright Boosts Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $9.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

