Haverford Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $289.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.