Haverford Trust Co Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $21,787,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $219,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

