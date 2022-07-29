Haverford Trust Co Has $1.75 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $330.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average is $286.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

