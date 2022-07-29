Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.
Hanger Stock Down 0.5 %
HNGR stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Hanger has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $722.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.29.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
