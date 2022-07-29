Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Hanger Stock Down 0.5 %

HNGR stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Hanger has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $722.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanger Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter worth about $165,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hanger during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 40.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hanger by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Stories

