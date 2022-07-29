Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $343.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.60 and a 200 day moving average of $354.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

