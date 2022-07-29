Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

