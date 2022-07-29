Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 104 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,093,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed Stock Performance

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $292.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

