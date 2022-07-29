Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Datadog by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,572,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

