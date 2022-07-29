Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $48.65 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

