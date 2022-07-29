Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

NYSE:BA opened at $159.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

