Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 6,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.