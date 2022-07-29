GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

