Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Target stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

