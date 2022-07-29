Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 777 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average is $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.20.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.