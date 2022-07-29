Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 389 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

