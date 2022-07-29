Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $112,209,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

