Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

GS opened at $329.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

