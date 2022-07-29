Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

