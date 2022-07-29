Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.