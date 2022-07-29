Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

