Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $400,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $364,271,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $128.00 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

