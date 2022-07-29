Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Match Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

