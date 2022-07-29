Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

