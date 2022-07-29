Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) PT Lowered to $2.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GROM opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a negative net margin of 198.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

