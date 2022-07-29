Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Greif were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,412. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

