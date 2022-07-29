Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

LON GNC opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £532.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,024.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.80).

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

About Greencore Group

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,048.19).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

