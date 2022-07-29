Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

