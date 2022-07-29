Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 5,734 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. 130,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

