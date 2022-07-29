Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

