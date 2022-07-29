Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $39,524,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.61. 7,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,812. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

