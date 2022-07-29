Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $84,113,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.13. 13,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.