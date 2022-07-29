Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $5,714,050 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.59. 27,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

