Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 3.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $397.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

