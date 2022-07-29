Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

