Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $129.77. The company had a trading volume of 152,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

