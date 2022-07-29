Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,594,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $84.48. 99,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $123.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

