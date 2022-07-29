Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.35. 12,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.00. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.84.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.