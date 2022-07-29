Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

