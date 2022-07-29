Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.