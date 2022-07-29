Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 79,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. 460,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,546,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

