Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 341 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209,108 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,313,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,595,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,015. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.