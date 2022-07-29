Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $158.65. 58,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,204,802. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

