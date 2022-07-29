Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after buying an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,348,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 10,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.