Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $22,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

